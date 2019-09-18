Video: Pigeon Poops On US Lawmaker Complaining About Pigeon Poop

A pigeon relieved itself on Jaime Andrade in a video going viral (Representative Image)

Talk about sheer bad luck. A pigeon pooped on a US lawmaker while he was doing a TV interview about the problem of pigeon droppings - and the whole incident was caught on camera.

Democratic State Representative Jaime Andrade was talking to a CBS 2 reporter at a Chicago Transit Authority stop when the unfortunate incident occurred. According to Metro, a pigeon relieved itself on Mr Andrade just as he was badmouthing the birds at the stop that has earned the nickname "pigeon poop station".

"Did I, did I just get? I did, didn't I?" Mr Andrade was filmed saying during the interview with CBS reporter Lauren Victory. "I think they just caught me. I'll just have to go clean up," he added, looking up at the birds and ruefully running his hand through his hair.

"That's what happens to my constituents. They get s**t on all time."

The video was shared on Twitter by Ms Victory on Monday, where it has collected a ton of amused comments. Watch it below:

OH CRAP!



Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep's years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta#irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019

According to CBS Chicago, Mr Andrade has been campaigning to clean up the Irving Park Blue Line station, which is covered in bird droppings and feathers.

"It's not funny at all when you have pets at home and you have to keep your shoes away from them," CTA rider Derek Barthel had told the news outlet back in August.

