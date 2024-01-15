Video: Pet Tiger Chases Man In Lavish Dubai Home, Internet Reacts

Many viewers said that the clip was "scary".

There are several videos on the internet showcasing the luxurious life in the United Arab Emirates. Keeping wildlife as pets such as cheetahs, tigers and lions has infamously become a status symbol in the oil-rich country. Affluent owners have been seen walking their tigers along public beaches and also showcasing their collection of exotic animals on social media platforms. However, a video of a pet tiger chasing a man in a lavish Dubai home recently went viral on the internet. Some viewers said that the clip was "scary," while others voiced concerns about the animal being confined to a house.

The short video was shared by the Instagram page Billionaire's Life Style. A pet tiger is shown in the beginning of the video chasing a man inside the living room of a swanky UAE home. Initially, he is seen smiling as the feline runs behind him, However, he tumbles and falls on the ground but the tiger continues to grab him. The terrified man then tries to stand up and runs again from the pet.

"Only in the Middle East," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the video has amassed four million views.

"So wrong , does not belong here needs his freedom .This beautiful animal is not a toy," said a user.

"Bro thinks he will escape a tiger by foot but what he is actually doing is engaging the hunt," commented a person.

Another added, "These animals should not be kept as pets within a structure other than nature"

"Very funny! That is definitely a Billionaires lifestyle!" commented a user.

A sixth said, "Keep playing with fire and you will get burnt"

"ANIMALS CHASING ANIMALS," remarked a user.

"Why is this creature in a bl**** apartment," said a person.

"This is scary," added another.

It is to be noted that the UAE banned the private ownership and trade of wild and dangerous animals in 2017. Citizens taming wild animals to keep as pets face a $136,000 (700,000 Dirham) fine or six months in jail. "The law bans dealing in and ownership of all types of wild and domesticated but dangerous animals. Only zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breeding and research centres are entitled to keep wild or exotic animals. The public is urged to report cases of wild animals being kept as pets," the UAE Cabinet said on its website.