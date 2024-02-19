Video: Pak Cricket Expert Hits Wife On YouTube Live, Then Defends Himself

Mr Ali said he values his wife and all other women in his family.

A viral video of a Pakistani cricket expert attempting to hit his wife during a YouTube live session has sparked outrage online. The clip, shared on X by user @babloobhaiya3, shows anchor, Rizwan Haider, speaking to Pakistani cricket expert Mohsin Ali. A woman's voice can be heard in the background and Mr Ali is then seen turning towards her and attempting to hit her with his left hand. "Mohsin ali exposed|Caught Beating his alleged wife," the caption of the post read.

Mohsin ali exposed|Caught Beating his alleged wife. pic.twitter.com/39JEybxY92 — Bewada babloo 🧉 (@babloobhaiya3) February 16, 2024

This incident prompted concerns about domestic violence. When the anchor accused him of a similar charge, Mohsin Ali defended himself, saying he has been married for 31 years and values his wife and all other women in his family.

But once Mr Ali's video went viral, social media users reacted to the obscene act and slammed the cricket expert for his inappropriate behaviour towards his wife. Some users also mocked Pakistan.

"What Pakistan will do any legal action or ignore it," wrote one user. "Seriously! He's a cricket expert," said another. "Absolutely Stupid way of talking," added a third.

"I Like the clarification," sarcastically commented a fourth user. "Biwi ko marke bol reha hh ki Allah ka shukr hai ki hum biwi ko respect karte hai (he hits his wife while claiming to appreciate her)," added another.

Meanwhile, last year, another similar video showing a young Pakistani influencer getting slapped by her elder sister went viral online. It all started after the influencer began showing her hair in a video. But as soon as she panned the camera to her elder sister, she slapped the younger one out of nowhere and screamed at her for including her in the clip. After the sudden slap, the matter escalated as both began to fight.

The video amassed several reactions online. While some slammed the elder sister for the slap, others found the incident hilarious and cracked jokes about it. "I am surprised they have used their hands instead of AK47," jokingly wrote one user. "That was completely mean and uncalled for," commented another. "Why did she even slap her like that? Why are people so mean for no reason sometimes," asked a third.