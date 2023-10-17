Video Of Zomato Model Driving With 'Empty Bag' In Indore Goes Viral, CEO Clarifies

Zomato stated that the company was not related to the incident.

A video of a woman, wearing a Zomato t-shirt and carrying the company's red food delivery bag, while driving a motorcycle in Indore is going viral on the internet. A user claimed that this is another marketing strategy by the company. However, Zomato's Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal has refuted these claims and said that the food-delivery platform has "nothing to do with this."

On October 16, a user Rajiv Mehta took to X, formerly Twitter to share a video of a woman dressed in Zomato's t-shirt and denim shorts. She is seen driving around Indore as passersby and fellow commuters on the road look at her curiously. Mr Mehta claimed that it was an idea by the company's Indore Marketing Head to hire a model to drive around the city with an "empty bag". It is to be noted that the woman was not wearing a helmet while driving the two-wheeler.

"Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll...," reads the caption of the video.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to the microblogging website to clarify that they were not related to this incident. He also added that the food-delivery platform does not have a Marketing Head in Indore. "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a "Indore Marketing Head". This seems to be someone just "free-riding" on our brand," he said.

This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds… https://t.co/xxNPU7vU8L — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 17, 2023

"Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic," Mr Goyal concluded his post.

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions from users.

A person wrote on X, "Love that this had to be clarified. W** is happening on the internet." To this, Mr Goyal said, "Yeah man; life's funny nowadays."

"Well, you noticed...That's a start for them," commented another user.

A third person added, "Good. You got a free publicity."

"There is no free lunch in life. But if #Zomato is to be believed it got some "free" publicity!" remarked a person.

Another user wrote, "Looks like the work of an outdoor marketing head not indoor."