Video Of Women Surprising Their Cat With A Birthday Party Has The Internet's Heart

People loved the heartwarming gesture

Animal lovers treat their pets just like their family members and don't hesitate to go the extra mile when it comes to celebrating special occasions. One such video has surfaced showing a group of women throwing a surprise birthday party for their pet cat.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a handle named Cats of Instagram, and was originally uploaded by @jojotheragdollca. The clip was captioned as, ''From @jojotheragdollcat: "To what extent would you go to make your furball's birthday memorable and super fun?''

Watch the video here:

In the video, the women are seen painstakingly decorating the house for the cat with a photo wall and balloons. They even set the table with some food and cake. Once the setup is complete, the cat is made to sit in the centre and the women take several photographs of their furry family member. The women are even seen dancing to express their excitement while playing with confetti and balloons.

People loved the heartwarming gesture of the women towards their pet cat and wished it a Happy birthday. Several posted heart and love emojis.

One user wrote, ''I can see myself doing this. It's fun for the people, too.'' Another commented, ''Celebrate with style!''

"What a great present for Jojo! Thank you so much! Jojo sends hugs and kisses," added a third. A fourth said, ''Absolutely awwwww.'' ''I love these people,'' yet another wrote.

Featured Video Of The Day AAP vs BJP As Manish Sisodia Arrested In Liquor Policy Case