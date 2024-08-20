Video Of Woman Dancing On Busy Road For Instagram Reels Is Viral. UP Police Reacts

The 35-second clip amassed more than 2 lakh views and an array of reactions on the platform.

The practice of taking countless selfies, creating reels and making vlogs has become a common sight. In an attempt to go viral, several people are also seen engaging in rather risky feats, putting the lives of others in danger. One such video has surfaced on social media showing a woman dancing in the middle of a busy road. The video has angered many who have expressed their frustration and disregard for safety.

The video was shared on X. In the video, the woman can be seen getting out of her car with four-wheelers and two-wheelers passing by. She then starts performing a dance number while looking at the camera and she even crosses the white line of the road. The location where the video was shot is still unknown.

The video instantly went viral on X and caught the attention of UP Traffic Police. Reacting to the video, the UP Traffic Police commented, "Please share the vehicle number, time, date and place for necessary action."

कृपया आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु वाहन संख्या,समय,दिनांक व स्थान से अवगत करायें। — UP Traffic Police (@uptrafficpolice) August 20, 2024

A user wrote, "They will do anything for easy money."

Another user commented, "This looks hideous."

"Legal action should be taken against her by issuing challan," the third user commented.

"There should be a place on the road for reel makers as well," the fourth user joked.

"Making reels in a public place should be banned," the fifth user commented.

