Video Of Welspun CEO Dancing With Employees In Office Earns Praise

Dipali Goenka, CEO of Welspun India, was seen dancing with her team in an undated video.

A video of Welspun India's CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with employees in office has earned the 50-year-old much appreciation on social media. The video, which emerged online on Tuesday, shows the CEO and Joint Managing Director of Welspun India shaking a leg to the song Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D.  

In the undated video, Ms Goenka is seen dancing to the song in office as her employees leave their cubicles to join her. The video ends with her team applauding her performance.

On Twitter, where the video has collected over 1 lakh views, many praised Ms Goenka for fostering a healthy work culture. Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka was among those who applauded the of Welspun CEO for creating a "happy culture" at work.

"Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting," he wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging website.

Ms Goenka responded to his tweet by thanking him and adding that she would love to see his "#WorkPlaceHappy".

The Welspun CEO also shared the video tagging business tycoons Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. "This is my #WorkPlaceHappy. What's yours?" she asked.

Many Twitter users praised Ms Goenka for the video, which has collected thousands of 'likes' and appreciative comments.  

