Video Of Welspun CEO Dancing With Employees In Office Earns Praise

Dipali Goenka, CEO of Welspun India, was seen dancing with her team in an undated video.

A video of Welspun India's CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with employees in office has earned the 50-year-old much appreciation on social media. The video, which emerged online on Tuesday, shows the CEO and Joint Managing Director of Welspun India shaking a leg to the song Muqabla from the movie Street Dancer 3D.

In the undated video, Ms Goenka is seen dancing to the song in office as her employees leave their cubicles to join her. The video ends with her team applauding her performance.

On Twitter, where the video has collected over 1 lakh views, many praised Ms Goenka for fostering a healthy work culture. Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka was among those who applauded the of Welspun CEO for creating a "happy culture" at work.

"Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting," he wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging website.

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That's the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka#welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

Ms Goenka responded to his tweet by thanking him and adding that she would love to see his "#WorkPlaceHappy".

Thanks for the shoutout @hvgoenka. Would love to see your #WorkPlaceHappy! 💃🏼 — Dipali Goenka (@DipaliGoenka) February 19, 2020

The Welspun CEO also shared the video tagging business tycoons Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. "This is my #WorkPlaceHappy. What's yours?" she asked.

Many Twitter users praised Ms Goenka for the video, which has collected thousands of 'likes' and appreciative comments.

A Happy & Fit CEO will radiate the same values within the organisation...Happiness & Fitness!!@DipaliGoenka your enthusiasm is infectious & your sense of rhythm impeccable! — Prabhaat (@pkvarsha) February 18, 2020

Indian Corporates are changing!👍🏻@DipaliGoenka, CEO of @TheWelspunGroup While Creating Enthusiasm among Employees at Work Place!! 👏 https://t.co/k69J0kaRQU — Sourav Dutta (@souravduttahere) February 19, 2020

I am amazed.... Nice to see u dancing in front of ur employees ... Very positive thinking... Hats off to u mam.. — Chandu Singh (@Chandu9811) February 19, 2020

Wow 👏👏



If every workplace will have this level of energy 🤞🤞 — Agnostic Front_Exploring (@AKhatri25) February 19, 2020

