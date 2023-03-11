Video Of Vande Bharat Train Passing Through Picturesque Landscape Stuns Internet

The location of the capture is not known.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday shared a mesmerising video of a Vande Bharat train cutting its way through a picturesque landscape with hills in the backdrop.

"What a capture!" Mr Mandaviya wrote in the caption of the video which showed the semi-high-speed train looking amazing. The video captured the moving train with hills in the backdrop and a reflection of both, the train and the hills, on a water body.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has been widely circulated on social media platforms and has garnered a number of views. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also shared the same clip with the caption, "Unstoppable".

In the comment section, several internet users marvelled at the clip. "This train is a great example of India's commitment to modernizing its railway system. From its speed to its amenities, the Vande Bharat train is a testament to India's engineering and technological prowess," wrote one user.

Talking about how well the video was shot with its reflection in the water, another said, "At one point of time, it went completely symmetrical".

A third commented, "Yeah, say it's 2 trains. One on ground another is under water," while a fourth added, "Just incredible in all respects.. Taking Indian railways to new heights with super passenger comfort, ease of travel, speed and clean stations.. All new trains are making a great mark the world over".

Mr Mandaviya's post has accumulated more than 443,000 views and over 24,000 likes. But, the location of the capture is not known.

Notably, the first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019, and since then, 10 trains have been flagged off.

