Video Of US Man Grooving To 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' Goes Viral

American influencer, Ricky Pond also known as 'Dancing Dad' often post videos of him dancing to various Hindi, Tamil and Telugu songs, including 'Ghumar' ( Padmavat ), 'Rowdy Baby' ( Maari-2 ) and ' Borabanda Meeda Bonalu Ant'. The Father of four recently posted a video of him dancing to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's popular song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna'.

In the video, the influencer is seen dancing on the peppy number and is unmissable. Mr Pond is seen grooving to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's famous number. The video will surely bring a big smile on your face.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Made a mess with the decorations. Clean or dance I choose to dance! Help me tag those that need to see this."

Watch the video here:

The video was posted 6 days ago and so far it has amassed nearly 50,000 views on Instagram with several likes and comments. A user commented, "Dance as an option is more joyful than cleaning. And it has given us joy too."

Another user asked, "Do you understand Hindi? How do you know the meaning of the songs?"

The third user gave a dance suggestion, "Hey dancing dad can you please dance to Patli Kamariya Mori? It's a really funny trend."

"Fantastic," expressed the fourth.

Ricky L Pond is a Washington-based Instagram user who has taken the Internet by storm with his dance videos. Mr Pond describes himself as a "dancing dad" with kids - and his dance videos typically feature his family members shaking a leg with him. The dancer - who originally found fame on TikTok - has an Instagram following of over 61,400.

In 2020, he went viral with an Instagram video that shows him dancing to Ghungroo from the movie War. The video shows him and his daughter acing Hrithik Roshan's signature moves and received a lot of love from netizens.

