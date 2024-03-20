Video Of Tug Of War Between A Lion And Zookeeper Goes Viral

The lion finally won the tug of war contest.

A video showing a tug of war between a lion and a zookeeper is going viral on social media. It has been posted on Instagram and shows zookeeper Jay Brewer challenging the king of the jungle. However, the spirited game between the two was appreciated by many users on the social, media platform who lauded the courage of Mr Brewer. Shared one day ago, the post has received over three lakh views and nearly 15,000 likes. Users were very interested to know who won the contest.

However, the result was soon out as Brewer is seen holding a sign towards the end of the video that said "I lost".

"LION TUG OF WAR. Thought I could take him this time with all my training but I still proved no match for this beautiful beast. That ain't going to stop me though I'm definitely coming back next year with a vengeance. Don't give up on me yet y'all I will be back," Mr Brewer captioned the video.

"I thought I could win with my training, but the beast is too strong," he later joked.

Instagram users swamped the comment section, sharing their reactions.

"It's like you're not even trying. Just kidding! He let you think you had it for .03 seconds!" commented one user. "The lion is so relaxed and not a sweat dropped... you need to do better Jay," said another.

"Well tried, better luck next time dear Jay," a third user said.

A few weeks ago, a video of a safari guide's heart-stopping encounter with lion had gone viral on social media. The clip featured a safari tracker in a jeep, completely unaware of a lion approaching from behind. As he turned, the man saw the lion right in front of him and was startled.

The video cut off before revealing the encounter's full story, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.