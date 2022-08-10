Video Of Tigers Having A 'Pool Party' Is The Best Thing You'll See On Internet Today

Picture shows tigers lounging in a pond.

Videos of wild animals enjoying in their natural habitat are intriguing to watch. A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a group of tigers enjoying near a stream of water.

Shared by an Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter on Tuesday, the video starts with four tigers lounging in a pond. Another tiger can be seen strolling around seeking for a good spot to sit, then sitting in the centre of the pond with keeping its paw on a stone.

Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian's as many major river originates from them.

Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security.

Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons ????????

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/cnIk5A8ud2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 9, 2022

The tigers can also be seen looking at something and then one of them walks from there towards the forest.

Sharing the post, Mr Nanda wrote, "Our tiger reserves are source of water to billions of Indian's as many major rivers originates from them. Success of tiger conservation in India is key to our water & food security. Here a family of the big cat enjoying the onset of monsoons. (As received from a colleague)"

The video has been watched over 30,000 times and has received more than 1,300 likes in just one day. Users left surprised after watching the video and wrote heartfelt remarks in the comment section.

"So rare to sight especially in tigers as they live a stud lonely life, especially male," wrote a user.

Another user said, "They are having pool party with no liquor. Only non veg served."

Officer Susanta Nanda is an active social media user who frequently shares wildlife-related content on Twitter.