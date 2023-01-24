Video Of Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar Throwing Stone At Party Workers Goes Viral

The incident took place in Tiruvallur district.

SM Nasar, a leader of the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu and the Minister of Milk and Dairy Development in the state government, threw a stone at his party workers for an alleged delay in bringing a chair for him to sit on, according to news agency ANI, which also posted a video of the incident on its Twitter handle. It said that the incident took place in Tiruvallur district.

In the short clip, the irritated minister can be seen picking up a stone from the ground and throwing it at his party workers. He can even be seen shouting at them for taking so long to get chairs. A few people standing behind Mr Nasar are also seen smiling.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws a stone at party workers in Tiruvallur for delaying in bringing chairs for him to sit pic.twitter.com/Q3f52Zjp7F — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

The BJP has now slammed the DMK minister for disrespecting party workers. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai tweeted, "In India's history, has anybody seen a govt minister throwing stones at people? Display of this by a @arivalayam party DMK Govt Minister, Thiru @Avadi_Nasar. Throwing stones at people in frustration. No decency, No decorum & treating people like slaves! That's DMK for you."

Social media users also bashed the leader for such an inappropriate act.

"Rowdies are decent compared to the ministers," said a person.

Another person said, "Entitlement of the highest order."

One user commented, "Most of the Indian politicians are hopeless and cheaters. People of India are also responsible for this type of leader."

The incident took place when the minister was checking the arrangements for an event where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to take part tomorrow.

