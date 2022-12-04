Video Of Shepherd Grooving To Govinda's 'Dulhe Raja' Song Goes Viral

Netizens were quick to react to the popular video as soon as it was shared

There is no telling what might strike the internet's fancy. This time, a shepherd dancing to a Bollywood song has taken the internet by storm with his dance video. Posted by Instagram handle Oosm. dance, the video shows a man dressed in rugged clothes showcasing his dance moves and unique style.

The man is dancing to actor Govinda and Raveena Tandon's film 'Dulhe Raja' title track. The video seems to be shot in the desert area and Shephard and two little boys can be seen dancing to the number. While one tries to match steps with the shepherd, the other can be seen playing the flute.

The video has accumulated over 7,000 views on Instagram with 515 likes on Instagram. Netizens were quick to react to the popular video as soon as it was shared. A user commented, "Really friend this video is awesome. I have not liked anyone's video but I have liked yours. You have great dance moves."

Another user wrote, "Very nice."

There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet now makes it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills.

Recently, another video which went viral shows a girl, dressed in a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, grooving to the song 'Twist' with a jump rope in her hands. Over the course of the 18-second clip, the girl shuffles and dances to the peppy song with a jump rope, trying out various poses and stunts. As she demonstrates her exceptional skipping talents, passers-by and spectators tilt their heads in surprise and clap for her.

