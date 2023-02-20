Video Of Pani Puri With Ice Cream Goes Viral, Internet Disgusted

The clip has amassed over 1.9 lakh views and 2,500 likes.

Every now and then, we come across food videos that take the internet by storm. Pani puri is one of the most popular street foods in the country. The filling brings a variety of mouthwatering flavours and the khatta-meetha paani completes the whole experience. For many of us, it is not just another street food, it has some childhood memories attached to it. While the thought of pani puri has left many of us slurping, the internet is disgusted after a recent video of ice cream served with pani puri went viral on social media.

The video of the same was shared by a Facebook page Mi Nashikkar. In the video, a street vendor is seen preparing a dish with the popular street food. He begins by filling the pani puri with vanilla flavoured ice cream. Then, the man adds three kinds of syrups as flavouring. Finally, he adds a combination of sweet and salty garnish before serving the pani puri. The clip further shows another version of the same dish prepared with ice instead of ice cream.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 1.9 lakh views and 2,500 likes. "Icecream Panipuri" reads the caption of the post.

"He must have to consult to an psychiatrist," said a user.

"Pani puri RIP," commented another person.

A third person added, "Add fish oil and avocado jam in next video!"

"Bro if thats vanila ice cream, I want those guys to attend therapy cause their mind is not at right place!" remarked a fourth person.

"Great use of gloves," added another person.

"Isme 'Cheese' bhi daal deta! aur Chole ki sabzi bhi! (You could have also added cheese and chole sabzi in the dish)," said another user.

