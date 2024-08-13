Video Of Open Dog Meat Shop In China Stuns Internet: 'This Is Disgusting And Cruel'

The video has ignited a discussion on social media

Cultural and culinary practices vary greatly across the world, and what may be considered unusual or taboo in one culture may be a common practice in another. The consumption of domestic animals like cats and dogs is a controversial topic, with some cultures viewing it as a traditional or acceptable food source, while others consider it to be inhumane. Case in point: In China, where dog eating is a traditional practice. Recently, a video went viral featuring an Indian influencer's visit to a part of China where dog meat is sold openly.

While sharing the video, she wrote, "Dog meat is a common food in the Southern part of China in many cultures. You can find the same thing in many other countries like Thailand, Vietnam, India etc."

The footage, shared by influencer Garima Bakshi on her Instagram account showcases her encounter with the open sale of dog meat in a region of China. Curious, she inquires with her Chinese companion, Vicky, "What is that?" Vicky responds, "It is dog meat." She then observes a man cooking meat in a large pan, stirring it constantly. Ms Bakshi then directs the camera towards a nearby truck, revealing a cage containing imprisoned dogs.

The influencer then continues her conversation with Vicky, inquiring about the prevalence of dog meat consumption in the region. Vicky estimates that only a minority of the local population, approximately 20-30%, engage in this practice. Ms Bakshi states, "It is changing now, people are stopping, and many people are no longer eating it." She then approaches an elderly Chinese woman and asks if she enjoys dog meat.

The video has ignited a discussion on social media, with viewers expressing their reactions and opinions on this aspect of Chinese cuisine. One user wrote, ''That is heartbreaking. But yeah different cultures have different practices that seem insane to other cultures. Still, pretty sad that such a sentient animal ends up like that.''

Another said, ''This is disgusting and cruel. you shouldn't be in this place and you shouldn't publish this kind of thing.''

A third commented, ''So disgusted to see people accepting barbaric practices and saying "That's the beauty of travel". Before anyone attacks me saying it's the local culture A) they are not living in the Amazon to kill an innocent animal for survival. B) There is no excuse for torturing animals in 2024.''

A fourth added, ''Their stomach, their culture, their choice.''



