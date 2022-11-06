Video Of One-Eared Dog Van Gogh Painting With Its Tongue Goes Viral

Van Gogh, the seven-year-old painter dog.

Vincent Van Gogh was a famous 19th-century Dutch artist who produced nearly 900 paintings and more than 1,100 works on paper. The legendary artist cut off his left ear when tempers flared with Paul Gauguin, the artist with whom he had been working for a while in Arles. A post on Van Gogh is making rounds on the internet, however, this time around, it is not about the 19th century artist but Van Gogh the dog, a one-eared hound with an eye for painting.

Various photos and videos on social media show a boxer pitbull making beautiful paintings by using paints with the help of its tongue. Many users compared him to the famous artist not only because of the art it created but also because of a severe injury to his ear in a dog fighting ring which meant it had to be amputated, Fox8 reported.

"This handsome boy arrived at the shelter in pretty rough shape with an ear so damaged, from being used as a bait dog, that the humane decision was made to amputate (hence the given name). He took a private plane from NC to CT over the summer and is now ready to find his happily furever after!," said Happily Furever After Rescue, a foster based animal rescue organisation while describing the pitbull in a post.

It is also reported that Jaclyn Gartner, the founder of Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut, helps the dog paint by placing gobs of paint on a canvas. He then slides the canvas into a plastic bag coated with peanut butter. When the 7-year-old dog licks the peanut butter off, the paint is smeared around to make a beautiful painting.

So far, the canine painter has received plenty of love and appreciation from people and sold 30 works at about $40 ( Rs 3,297) a piece.

Fox8 also added that the dog had a gallery show organised to raise money and find this furry animal a permanent home, but only two people showed up.

