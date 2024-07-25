Video Of Ola Delivery Agent Eating Customer's Food Is Viral, Internet Reacts

Ola has yet to address his complaint on the matter.

A Noida-based entrepreneur was shocked when he ordered a meal from Ola Foods and discovered the delivery partner eating it. Aman Birendra Jaiswal shared a video showing him catching the delivery driver red-handed, feasting on his fries.

Jaiswal claimed that the Ola Foods delivery driver first called him and demanded an extra Rs 10 for delivering the food. Initially, Jaiswal refused to comply but eventually agreed to pay the additional amount, which was over and above the delivery charge already levied by Ola Foods. Despite this, the delivery driver kept him waiting for 45 minutes.

When Mr Jaiswal found the driver, he was sitting on his parked motorcycle, eating the customer's food. More shocking than the act was the driver's brazen attitude. Upon being confronted, he said, "Haan toh karte raho jo karna hai" (do what you will).

When Jaiswal reprimanded the delivery partner for eating his food, the driver again replied indifferently with "Kya karun?" (What can I do?).

"Ola, this is how your food delivery partners are doing their job. First, he said I'll take an extra Rs 10 for coming, after initially denying, I agreed, and then he kept me waiting for almost 45 minutes. When I found him, this is what he said," Mr Jaiswal wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

According to media reports, Ola has yet to address his complaint.

The video soon went viral and was shared on other social media platforms, including X. The footage sparked outrage and amusement. A user shared a similar experience, "Same thing happened yesterday with me, I tried ordering from Ola Foods, placed order, order got picked, I got the contact of the delivery guy, then the delivery guy didn't move at all, didn't answer my call. Then I got to know that there is no complaint or redressal system in Ola Foods or Ondc. Very disgusting. But somehow today afternoon I received refund saying order was cancelled."

"Not just ola, this has happened so many times with me in swiggy too. Someone picks the food from the restaurant and then the delivery partner doesn't take calls, swiggy also claims that they are trying to get in touch with the partner. By then it's 2 hours, the whole order is repeated again, and it takes around 4 hours for the food to be actually delivered," another user shared.

"This only happens with OLA. I have experienced this twice without even sharing the OTP the order gets marked delivered. Also COD is not available on OLA for food deliveries," the third user wrote.



