Video Of Moviegoers Resting Bare Feet On Seats In Front Of Them Divides Internet

When in a movie theatre, people should follow some basic etiquette and do their best to accommodate and not disturb or trouble anyone seated around them. Now, a video is doing rounds on social media where several people can be seen resting their bare feet on seats in front of them. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) a few days ago. It begins with a person filming several people resting their feet on the front seats in a PVR multiplex.

"Watching a film with a bunch of ILLITERATES+SCUMBAGS+HOPELESS A******S. @_PVRCinemas @PicturesPVR hire a person and put an end to these behaviour," the user wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Watching a film with a bunch of ILLITERATES+SCUMBAGS+HOPELESS ASSHOLES. @_PVRCinemas@PicturesPVR hire a person and put an end to these behaviour. pic.twitter.com/PZL7rFYSoZ — Ashwith Harshavardhan (@avhr797) June 17, 2024

The location of the incident is not known. However, the video has left several X users furious. It has accumulated more than 247,000 views.

"Indians have no moral compass or ethics!! It is always mighty vs innocent and not good vs evil!!" wrote one user. "Those people be like why should only gold class have all the fun," said another.

"This is really very offensive.. @PicturesPVR should really take care of these kinds of issues. I have seen most people recording through mobile that's also a big issue for all film makers & distributors @INOXMovies," commented a third.

"Some put legs on middle of chair even when persons sit in front chair. It will turn into a bad habit. There must be surveillance and someone to send audience out who behaves like that. Also, no legs on front seats should be attached on back of every seat in all tel, en, hin langs," expressed another.

However, one user argued, "If it's a recliner, u wouldn't have an issue. If it's an empty seat in front, people want to relax. I wouldn't do it personally, but I am not offended. Its ok to relax & njy film."

"If u are so disturbed by this manager room will be within 100m distance from u ,why can't u just go and complain and solve it ,it will be easier than taking a video and tagging pvr for solution," said another.