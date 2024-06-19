Video: Bengaluru Woman Finds Live Cobra In Amazon Package, Company Responds

Thankfully, the venomous snake was stuck to packaging tape, and couldn't harm her.

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. However, a woman in Bengaluru got the shock of her life when she found a live cobra inside her Amazon package. Notably, the woman, residing on Sarjapur Road, had ordered an Xbox controller from the online retailer but was left alarmed to find the slithering surprise when she opened the parcel. Thankfully, the venomous snake was stuck to packaging tape, and couldn't harm her.

Despite the initial shock, she managed to take a video of the incident and share it on social media. The video shows the half-opened Amazon package kept inside a bucket. Meanwhile, the cobra stuck in the packaging tape is seen attempting to escape.

Watch the video here:

In a shocking incident, a family on Sarjapur Road received a live Spectacled Cobra with their Amazon order for an Xbox controller.



The venomous snake was fortunately stuck to packaging tape, preventing harm.#ITReel#Sarjapur#AmazonOrder#SnakeInAmazonOrderpic.twitter.com/EClaQrt1B6 — Prakash (@Prakash20202021) June 19, 2024

The snake has been identified as a possible Spectacled Cobra, a highly venomous snake species indigenous to Karnataka. It was reportedly captured and later released in a safe place out of people's reach.

In response to the video, Amazon Help tweeted, ''We're sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update.''

We're sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here: https://t.co/l4HOFy5vie, and our team will get back to you soon with an update.



-Sairam — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) June 17, 2024

Reacting to the video, one user joked, ''So Amazon is now delivering cobra as well, that's why Amazon is the leader in online shopping.''

Another said, ''Losing my trust in online delivery these days. A few days ago, delivery boy asked me to collect the product from their regional office because he thought my home was too far for him.'' A third added, ''New fear unlocked.''

A fourth said, ''Can someone explain the events that led to a live snake being delivered in the Amazon package?''