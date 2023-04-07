Video Of Monkey Scrolling Through Phone Grabs Anand Mahindra's Attention

The short clip was initially shared by CanvasM CEO Jagdish Mitra.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring and funny tweets. This time, he displayed his humorous side as he shared an amusing video of a monkey watching videos on a mobile phone.

The short clip was initially shared by CanvasM CEO Jagdish Mitra. It shows a pet monkey, all dressed up, sitting with a woman on the bed and scrolling through videos on the phone. "Iss bichare ko aisee 'insaniyaat' se baachao (Save this poor animal from such 'humanity')" Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Mr Mahindra shared the clip just a few hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 130,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes. Internet users were simply amused at how animals can also get hooked to mobile phones.

"When u hire someone Just for scrolling," jokingly wrote one user. "'Spoiling a monkey' - used to be an oxymoron," commented another.

A third user said, "Humans have lost...let animals be kept away from digital drug," while a fourth added, "I think next step to learn AI, to operate booking train and Air tickets too. Very intelligent". "World is doomed," expressed Fifth.

Notably, Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. Last month, he shared a video of a majestic tiger making its way through the forest as some deer watch on. "Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard," the Mahindra Group chairman wrote.

Mr Mahindra also often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. In the past, he has amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement. The industrialist has more than 10 million followers on Twitter.