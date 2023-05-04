Video Of Man Encouraging His Children To Dance In Public Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

The video has amassed over a million likes.

The internet is full of wholesome moments. Many parents encourage their children to try different things in life so that they can feel safe to experiment and be allowed to challenge themselves. In a similar manner, a father was seen encouraging his children to dance in public with a group of strangers. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet and people cannot stop gushing over the sweet moment.

The clip of the same was shared by users Sadhana and Pranav Hegde on Instagram. In the clip, the duo can be seen dancing and making a reel. Suddenly, a man spots them and asks if his children could join them. The duo acknowledges the request, however, his children seem to be a little hesitant. "There is nothing called best. Do whatever you know," the dad can be heard saying. This wholesome encouragement by the father has won everyone's hearts online.

"Read this quote somewhere that said "As kids grow they may forget what you said ,but they will never forget what you made them feel" and this video reminded me of this quote.

So this super dad walked in when we were filming a reel and was super kind to us and asked us whether his kids can dance w us. I guess they were on a trip to Mangalore and the amount of positive vibes these kids were radiating especially the younger boy. He has our heart," Sadhana and Pranav Hegde said in the caption.

They continued, "We ended up dancing w them hehe and their parents were so happy especially the dad, he kept cheering constantly. I get the point of making hell lot of money, living an expensive life but sometimes it's about enjoying the little things."

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 11.1 million views and 1.9 million likes.

"We need to appreciate how supportive he has been to his kids (that "wohoo") My God! You are great sir," said a user.

"These days when people make fun of others for making reels in public, there is this father who wants his kids to have fun. He could have easily criticized and moved from there but he chose to appreciate you by asking his kids to join you. World needs more positive people like him," added a second person.

A third person added, "Why is this making my eyes wet."

"Everyone Deserves Parents Like This ... Huge Respect For this Cool Father," said a person.