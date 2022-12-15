Video Of Little Girl Shielding Her Siblings Goes Viral. Smiles Guaranteed

The video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter

A video showing pure, unaltered love between siblings has gone viral on the internet. The 25-seconds clip shows the heartwarming bond between the siblings is adorable. Posted by Yoda4ever on Twitter, the clip was shared on December 14.

The viral video of a little girl taking her job as big sister way too seriously is winning hearts on the internet. In the short video, the three siblings are at an under-construction site. Moments later, a vehicle was seen approaching and the little girl spread her arms to save her siblings from getting hurt and signal the vehicle to stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, she escorted her younger siblings inside one by one. We promise you'll be smiling by the end.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Little girl takes her big sister job seriously."

Watch the video here:

Little girl takes her big sister job seriously...👧👼❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fDG2XVJ1g — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 14, 2022

The video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter with over 30,000 likes and several comments. The internet echoed the sentiment that sharing a childhood with siblings is one of the best parts of growing up.

A user wrote, "Wow, such a young girl knows how to be safe and protect her siblings.The driver is also a good person!"

Another user wrote, "This is a qualified sister, she takes care of her brother very seriously."

"Aww such a good girl i want to give her a big big hug," the third user commented. "if not for your caption, one would assume this was one of those unfortunate chinese accident videos in the beginning," expressed the fourth one.

