Video Of Jugaad Tool To Create Soap Bubble Surprises Internet

Bubble makers are among the most popular toys. Children love to watch bubbles float on the wind and burst. Some adults too enjoy watching the bubbles coming out of the wand. A video gaining traction on Twitter shows a resourceful approach (jugaad) to make bubbles using a table fan. The creator of the gadget has used everyday stuff to present a compact set up that dips the wand in a soap solution, pulls it out and creates bubbles using air from the fan.

However, the set up is not portable. It also requires electricity as seen in the video shared by Tansu Yegen.

The 56-second video shows a plinth-like structure on top of the table fan. The base appears to be a solid concrete slab. Two clips are arranged in such a way that they are holding a cloth hanger as well as the wand that's pulling out the soap water from a container kept on the floor.

While the fan uses electricity, the other parts are battery powered. The movable parts rotate, allowing the wand to dip in the soap water and come out with a film, which then receives air from the fan resulting in bubbles emerging into the air.

The video has been viewed more than 4.5 lakh times and over 15,000 users have liked it.

"I love when engineers are bored. the boredom breeds creativity which can produce mad ideas of various degrees," one Twitter user commented. "What a creativity," said another.

Surface tension, a popular phenomenon, is at play when a soap bubble appears, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. It is the property of a liquid surface displayed by its acting as if it were a stretched elastic membrane. The bubble floats in air with a wobbly membrane.

Surface tension can be observed in the nearly spherical shape of small drops of liquids and of soap bubbles. Due to this property, certain insects can stand on the surface of water.