Video Of Indian Woman Drying Clothes On Balcony Of Dubai Hotel Divides Internet

A video of an Indian woman drying clothes on the balcony of an ultra-luxurious Dubai hotel has gone viral on social media and prompted a response from the hotel itself. Taking to Instagram, user Pallavi Venkatesh shot a video of her mother hanging clothes to dry on the balcony of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The clip also showed another balcony with clothes out to dry in the sun. "Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis," the text on the clip read.

The video, shared just a few days back, has taken the internet by storm, with users either praising or criticising the Indian woman. The clip also prompted a response from the hotel. "Mom duties," Atlantis, The Palm Hotel commented on the viral video with an applauding emoji. "We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath)" it added.

Take a look at the video below:

The user responded to the hotel's comment saying that they did not have enough time to dry their clothes and preferred to dry them quickly out in the Dubai weather.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, some users applauded the mother-daughter duo and wrote, "When you are rich enough to book hotel rooms in Palm Atlantis, then you shouldn't care about what people think of you or how your manners are, also this is the msg effective way of drying clothes."

"You can take mom out of India but to take India out of mom is just impossible," quipped another. "Love the caption. The problem is ppl make a big deal even out of such cute lil moments.. more than the luxury it is such moments one remembers from holidays," wrote one user.

However, some users also criticised the act. "This is bad manners in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel that you are staying in," commented a user. "It's illegal to do this in Dubai! U can get fined, check the laws," added another.

"The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is right. That's how our generation has been embarrassed of our parents all our lives," expressed a third user.