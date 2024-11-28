Video Of Groom Checking His Trading Graph Mid-Ceremony Leaves Internet In Stitches

In recent times, many of us have heard instances where people had to put their jobs ahead of everything else. They sometimes had to finish work while on vacation, while riding back in cabs or metros, take meetings while travelling, work overtime, at odd hours, and on weekends, just to meet certain targets and complete projects. Now, a viral video showing a groom glued to his mobile phone, checking his trading graph mid-ceremony, has left netizens in stitches.

The clip was shared on Instagram by user tradingleo.in. It showed the groom dressed in sherwani, seemingly more invested in his trading dashboard than his own wedding ceremony. The video, shot from behind, zooms in on the groom's phone screen, capturing him tracking stock market fluctuations. "The Traders," the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared just a few days back. Since then it has accumulated more than 398,000 likes and over 12 million views.

Reacting to the video, one user jokingly wrote, "Brother shaadi ka kharcha nikal raha hai (Brother is paying out the marriage expenses)."

"Only real trader can understand," commented another. "Thats how he afforded the marriage and wedding," expressed a third user.

"Don't lose the trade. Or marriage cancelled," wrote another. "If he lost the trade ,he can't even be happy on marriage day too," jokingly wrote one user.

"Only traders can understand the intensity of the market!" added another.

Also Read | Indian-Canadian Couple Share "Lies" They Were Told About Each Other's Culture Before Marriage

Meanwhile, in a similar incident earlier this year, a startup co-founder went viral for working on his laptop during his own wedding. The image was shared on LinkedIn by Torrey Leonard, co-founder and CEO of AI startup Thoughtly. The picture showed his fellow co-founder Casey Mackrell working on a laptop at his own wedding.

In the caption, Mr Leonard explained the circumstances, noting that the company had recently secured a new client with a two-week deadline for launching a project and Mr Mackrell's wedding happened to fall within the same window. "So, here he is wrapping up a pull request. At his own wedding. Congrats Casey- now please, go take some time off," Mr Leonard wrote on LinkedIn.