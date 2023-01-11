Video Of Dog With World Record For Most Skips On Hind Legs Goes Viral

The most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32.

Epic videos of various people and animals establishing and breaking world records are frequently published by Guinness World Records n its social media platforms. A post featuring a dog skipping the rope alongside a man was recently uploaded on the record book's Instagram page.

The name of the dog is Balu, and its pet parent is Wolfgang Lauenburger. Together, they created the world record for the most skips in 30 seconds.

Guinness World Records shared the video with the caption, "Most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32 by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger."

Watch the video here:

In the video shared by GWR, Balu can be seen on its hind legs completing successful jumps with its owner Lauenburger.

On its website, the record book wrote that the most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32 and was achieved by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger (both Germany), Stuckenbrock, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on July 12, 2022. Balu and Wolfgang trained very hard to achieve this title.

On Instagram, the video has received over 3,000,000 views, more than 20,000 likes, and several appreciative comments.

"This lovely dog is so cute, and congratulations to the little world champion," commented one user.

