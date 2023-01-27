Video Of Bride's Chocolate Hairstyle And Jewellery Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

The unique hairstyle features a braid adorned with chocolates.

Weddings in India are grand and pompous affairs involving many rituals. There is no denying that everyone wants to look their best on their wedding day. People start ideating about their wedding outfits and looks months before the big day. Many couples go to great lengths to make their weddings stand out with decorations and scenic backgrounds to go viral on social media. Following the same trend, a bride tried a different hairstyle for one of her wedding functions. However, the hair accessories were chocolates and toffees instead of the usual rhinestones or flowers.

A makeup artist, Chitra, shared a video of the bride's hairdo donned with chocolates and toffees. The unique hairstyle features a braid adorned with chocolates from brands like Kit Kat, 5 Star, Milkybar and Ferrero Rocher. She also wore Mango Bite Toffees as earrings which complemented her yellow attire. This was not all, even her matha-patti, maang-tikka and necklace also featured these sweets.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has amassed two lakh likes and six million views. Many people said that the bride should stay away fro children as they might spoil her hairdo by eating all the chocolates.

"Be safe from children, otherwise you look nice," reads a comment.

"I have only one question, why??" remarked a second person.

A third person said, "Guys, it's someone's creativity and talent so we should appreciate it not to criticize."

"Nowadays hairdo become so funny," added another user.

"Her makeup is well done, but ruined by her stupid choices," said a person.

"Good idea,after that we can eat or share with all," commented another person.

