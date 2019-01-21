Video Of 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Is The Strangest Thing You'll See Today

A nail art video going viral features a woman 'giving birth'

We've seen disastrous manicures and weird nail art designs, but this is, by far, the strangest thing we've seen online. A video going viral on the Internet with millions of views shows nail art that features a woman giving birth - and it comes complete with a tiny acrylic baby and an umbilical cord.

Shared by Russian nail artist Nail Sunny on Instagram, the video shows intricate nail art that features a woman, made of gel, giving birth in a hospital gown. A technician reaches under the woman's gown to pull out a 'baby', cut its umbilical cord and place it with its mother in the bizarre clip.

You have to watch it to believe it:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 5 lakh views on Instagram. A version shared on Twitter has collected over 2 million views.

Hello 911 I would like to die now



cc @ nail_sunny on instagram pic.twitter.com/aN5LpG4eB5 — Simply Nailogical (Cristine) (@nailogical) January 18, 2019



The strange nail art has also garnered thousands of stunned comments.

"Just when you thought you've seen it all!" wrote one person in the comments section. "This is so disturbing," said another.

There's some nail art the just doesn't have to be done — Elise Criqui (@el5ise) January 18, 2019

pic.twitter.com/HGx1cmi34w — L ᴇ x ᴜ s (@milkygamerguts) January 19, 2019

This is not the first time that Nail Sunny has shared unusual nail art posts. In the past, the Instagram account has also posted an egg manicure and orange nail art.

What do you think of the baby birth nail art? Let us know using the comments section below.