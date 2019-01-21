Video Of 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Is The Strangest Thing You'll See Today

Over 2 million views for this bizarre clip

Offbeat | | Updated: January 21, 2019 14:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video Of 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Is The Strangest Thing You'll See Today

A nail art video going viral features a woman 'giving birth'


We've seen disastrous manicures and weird nail art designs, but this is, by far, the strangest thing we've seen online. A video going viral on the Internet with millions of views shows nail art that features a woman giving birth - and it comes complete with a tiny acrylic baby and an umbilical cord.

Shared by Russian nail artist Nail Sunny on Instagram, the video shows intricate nail art that features a woman, made of gel, giving birth in a hospital gown. A technician reaches under the woman's gown to pull out a 'baby', cut its umbilical cord and place it with its mother in the bizarre clip.

You have to watch it to believe it:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 5 lakh views on Instagram. A version shared on Twitter has collected over 2 million views.

 
The strange nail art has also garnered thousands of stunned comments.

"Just when you thought you've seen it all!" wrote one person in the comments section. "This is so disturbing," said another.

This is not the first time that Nail Sunny has shared unusual nail art posts. In the past, the Instagram account has also posted an egg manicure and orange nail art.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on

What do you think of the baby birth nail art? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

nail artnail art videonail art gone wrong

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandra GrahanArun JaitleyLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHMehul ChoksiArvind KejriwalRanjan GogoiJioNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................