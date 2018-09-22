People Can't Keep Calm About This Nail Art That Looks Like A Hand

"This makes my hand hurt," says one Instagram user.

There are lots of people who love watching nail art videos on Instagram. However, one particular nail art video is going viral and people seem to have quite a few thoughts about it. This particular video shows nail art that makes someone's nail look like a perfectly manicured hand. What makes the video bizarre is the fact that it shows the nail hand being completely removed.

The video has been posted on Instagram by Nail Sunny, a nail art chain based out of Russia. The video opens by showing the nail hand - complete with perfect nails - on someone's finger. Then, a technician uses a tool to remove said nail art, one finger at a time. The video makes for a quite a strange watch.

Since being shared on September 21, the video has collected over 1.5 lakh views. Several people have shared their thoughts on the nail art. While some like the nail art, there are those who aren't quite happy with it.

"This makes my hand hurt," says one Instagram user. "My next nail inspo," says another. "Those nails just made my stomach hurt," says a third. "Fantastic," says another comment.

