Watch: In Winter, Alligators Stick Their Snouts Out - This Is Why

The US state of North Carolina witnessed an unusually cold last week thanks to the recent "bomb cyclone" that hit most of eastern United States. A viral video shows how the reptiles adapted to the frozen surroundings. Nature is pretty impressive, eh?
"Have you ever wondered how alligators survive in the winter?" says a voice in a video posted on Shallotte River Swamp Park's Facebook page.
The video shows several alligators poking their snouts of a frozen pond to survive the biting cold weather. With their bodies suspended in the water, a thin layer of ice formed on top of the pond hardening around their snouts.
Alligators can actually survive in water temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, says a blog post by the swamp park. In chilly winters, they go into a state of brumation (much like hibernation), where their metabolism slows down dramatically and they go into a lethargic state. If they need to breathe, they poke their nostrils out, just like in the video.
Watch the video here:
Comments
After the ice thawed, the alligators came out and basked under some well-needed sun.
Click for more trending news