Video: NASA’s New Collection Shows Earth At Night, As Seen From Space

NASA has released a new ebook that gives readers a glimpse of Earth at night, as seen from space. The book 'Earth At Night' contains more than 150 stunning images of "our planet in darkness". Some of them can be seen in the video above.

"These images paint an expansive and revealing picture, showing how humans have illuminated and shaped the planet in profound ways since the invention of the light bulb 140 years ago," reads an excerpt from Earth At Night'.

According to NASA, the images in the 200-page ebook were captured over the past 25 years by Earth-observing satellites in space and astronauts on the International Space Station.

"The images reveal how human activity and natural phenomena light up the darkness around the world, depicting the intricate structure of cities, wildfires and volcanoes raging, auroras dancing across the polar skies, moonlight reflecting off snow and deserts, and other dramatic earthly scenes," writes NASA.

Along with the photos of Earth, the book also contains information on how and why scientists have observed Earth's nightlights and how these observations help us understand our changing planet.

"Earth at Night explores the brilliance of our planet when it is in darkness," wrote Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, in the book's foreword. "The book is a compilation of stories depicting the interactions between science and wonder. I am pleased to share this visually stunning and captivating exploration of our home planet."

