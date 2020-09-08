Video: Mongoose Jumps Up To Catch Snake Resting On A Branch. Then...

A mongoose tugs at a snake in this stand-off between the two animals.

Another battle between a mongoose and a snake has surfaced on social media - and this one shows the fearless mammal leaping up a tree to catch its prey. The video was shared on Twitter by the Office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, Maharashtra.

In the short clip, a snake can be seen resting on the low-hanging branches of a tree. Its peaceful repose, however, is interrupted by a mongoose - an animal famous for its ability to hunt snakes. The mongoose's attack results in a stand-off, with the mammal tugging ferociously at the serpent, which manages to hold on to the branch for some time at least. In the end, however, the mongoose is successful in bringing the reptile down. It was then seen scurrying away with the snake grasped firmly.

Mongooses are known for their ability to fight and kill venomous snakes, especially cobras. Their specialised acetylcholine receptors render them immune to venom, while their thick coats and quick speed also come in handy during conflicts.

DCF West Nashik hailed the video as an example of the "survival of the fittest" while sharing it on Twitter this morning. "The smaller the creature, the bolder its spirit," they wrote.

Survival of the Fittest — DCF West Nashik (@wnashik_forest) September 8, 2020

The 45-second clip was also reposted by IFS officer Praveen Angusamy.

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the snake vs mongoose fight has garnered hundreds of viewers. One Twitter user described the battle as "brutal", while another said it was "scary".

Last month, Indian Forest Services officer Dr Abdul Qayum had shared a video of a snake and mongoose fighting in the middle of a road.