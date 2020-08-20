Snake And Mongoose Fight In The Middle Of A Road. Watch Who Wins

A mongoose and snake fights stops traffic in this video.

This dramatic video has captured the moment a snake and a mongoose fought in the middle of a road, stopping traffic and forcing commuters to wait until nature took its course. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Dr Abdul Qayum, who said he was happy that no "crusader" jumped in save to either species.

The mongoose is known for its ability to fight and kill venomous snakes, especially cobras. Their specialised acetylcholine receptors render them immune to venom, while their thick coats and quick speed also come in handy during conflicts.

The video shared by Dr Qayum shows the serpent trying to escape the determined mongoose - but in vain. The mammal manages to nab the reptile with its teeth even as it tries to escape down a hole by the side of the road. Meanwhile, a group of people was filmed waiting for the fight to conclude, parking their motorbikes and cycles on the road.

"This is absolutely natural. I am happy that no crusader jumped in to save either species. It's the survival of fittest which prevails in nature," wrote Dr Qayum while sharing the 29-second clip on Twitter. Watch it below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has collected nearly 10,000 views and dozens of comments.

"Never seen a mongoose actually do this before," remarked one Twitter user.

"That's one amazing video," said another.

This is not the first time that a mongoose and a snake have been filmed battling it out in the middle of a road. In March, an old video of a fight between the two animals resurfaced on Twitter and quickly went viral.