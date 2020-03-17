Mongoose Hunts Cobra On Road. Dramatic Video Leaves Twitter Amazed

A mongoose takes on a cobra in this viral video.

An old viral video of a mongoose fighting a cobra in the middle of a road has captured the Internet's attention again after it resurfaced online on Monday. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, who explained that while many animals would not be able to stand up against a deadly cobra, mongooses have "tricks of their own".

According to New Scientist, mongooses evade snakes by moving quickly and are unaffected by snake venom, as their specialised acetylcholine receptors render them immune to venom.

In the video shared by Mr Nanda, the mongoose and snake are seen engaged in a match to death on a road. The cobra is seen trying repeatedly to strike the mongoose, who evades the attacks with lightning-quick reflexes.

"Animals trying to kill a snake is akin to suicide, but mangoose have tricks of their own.Residing for millions of years alongside them, they have adopted to its venom. Agility, thick coats & glycoprotein production makes it immune to venom.Thick jaws brings cobra down in seconds," wrote Mr Nanda while sharing the video on the microblogging platform.

Watch it below to find out who emerged as the winner in this fight:

Since being shared online one day ago, the video has been viewed over 18,000 times on Twitter. It has also collected a ton of amazed responses:

The video first appeared online five years ago. It has collected a whopping 6 million views on YouTube.

This is not the first time a snake vs mongoose video has fascinated social media. Another fight between the two animals was shared by Mr Nanda last year, and it had gone viral online.

