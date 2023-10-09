Video: Model Wears 'Live Fish' To Walk The Ramp In Chennai, Slammed Online

"Stop using animals in everything," commented a user.

Many fashion shows held across the world frequently offer something fresh that amazes people. French brand Coperni delivered the fashion industry its most memorable viral moment the previous year by spray-painting a dress on Bella Hadid. Similarly, in an effort to do something out of the box, a model wore 'live fish' for a fashion show in Chennai and is getting slammed online for using animals as a prop.

The video of the same was shared by the Instagram page Make Over by Preethi. In the now-viral video, a model is seen wearing a mermaid-style dress with a pot-like structure attached to it. A person is then seen transferring the small fishes and water into the plastic pot. In another video, she is seen walking the ramp with the fishes inside the pot and her hand over the plastic object.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over eight million views and four lakh likes. "Mermaid," reads the caption of the post.

"Stop using animals in everything," said a user.

"What's wrong with you people ,stop bothering other living beings," added another person.

A third person commented, "U don't keep so many fishes in such small space .. plus they need proper oxygen."

"So to the people who are complaining about how people aren't appreciating how talented she is, the dress indeed is very pretty on its own it's just the intensional cruelty towards fishes which is absolutely disgustingly wrong and which is why a lot of people are disappointed ( which is quite reasonable)," remarked a person.

A person added, "Using innocent animals just to look fashionable?! Absolutely cringe."

"Is she and her fashion designer are mad. What a stupidity," said another person.

However, influencer Uorfi Javed was fascinated by the creation and commented, "Love it".

This is not the first time animals have been used in fashion shows. Recently, a model was seen walking the Paris Fashion Week 2023 wearing transparent skirts which doubled as terrariums. They held real garden flowers and live butterflies. This was designed by Undercover's creative director Jun Takahashi.

closing look at jun takahashi's ss24 show during pfw featuring actual live butterflies inside the gown that were released after the show pic.twitter.com/I8XSXrFWol — ❦ (@saintdoII) September 27, 2023

Several people expressed their concerns about the dress as they said that the label was promoting animal cruelty and abuse.