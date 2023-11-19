Video: Men Set Up Makeshift Restaurant, Serve Food In Mumbai Local Train, Internet Reacts

The video has over a million views.

Mumbai local train is rightfully called the heart of the city. Hundreds of people by the trains daily to reach their offices and even as tourists. Although snacks are available on most platforms, sometimes passengers can crave hot and delicious food during long journeys. With the same idea in mind, two men set up a makeshift restaurant on the trains. This innovation gathered a lot of reactions online.

Through their Instagram handle, Aryan Kataria and Sarthak Sachdeva offered snippets of their experiences with Mumbai locals. They discuss the painstaking preparation that went into it, including making and sending out invitations. The video shows a message with contact information, the date, time, and place of the "grand opening" of "Tasty Ticket," which is offering free meals to all customers.

The duo dressed up like restaurant servers on the first day. In a local train compartment, they set up a small folding table and covered it with white cloth. They then served two passengers jalebi with oregano and Maggi with ketchup. They brought out dessert and asked jokingly whether they could operate a five-star restaurant in order to get them to talk more. The customers responded favourably and it brought a smile to everyone's faces. They got a few more customers and some people also captured their unique experience.

"Where shall we opening our next restaurant," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the video has amassed a million views and 97,000 likes.

"Do this on a Monday at 8 at Dadar station," said a user.

"Peak hrs me karke dikhao," added another user.

"Absolutely love the content both of you make," said a person.

Another added, "Legend duo is back."

"I wanted to make a reservation, the five star cuisine i just witnessed seems too tempting," said a person.