Video: Man Uses Jetpack To Fly Through Durdle Door Arch

A man flies through Durdle Door using a jetpack.

A man was filmed using a jetpack to fly through the Durdle Door arch in the UK in a widely-criticised stunt. Durdle Door is a natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast near Lulworth in Dorset, England. It is owned by the Weld family, who own 12,000 acres in Dorset in the name of the Lulworth Estate.

Footage captured by a ranger at the Lulworth Estate shows a man using a jetpack to fly through the natural arch, which is located on the UNESCO World Heritage Jurassic Coast and is one of its most iconic landscapes. The Telegraph identified the man as Royal Marine reservist and Guinness World Record holder Richard Browning and said that he performed the stunt last week.

The Lulworth Estate shared footage of the stunt on Facebook, denouncing it as abuse of nature.

"Just because it is there, doesn't mean you should jump off, climb up... or fly through it. The widespread publicity around #durdledoor has made our national icon a target for everyone wanting a viral sensation,"the Estate wrote while sharing the footage. "Our beach warden Tim said the smell of kerosene was overwhelming, the noise deafening and the military-grade drone; intimidating. Not the experience our beach-goers want at a natural World Heritage Site."

The footage has been widely shared online, and many on social media denounced the use of a jetpack near the 200-foot arch.

"Sadly this year we are seeing increased exploitation of our beloved site," a spokesman for Lulworth Rangers was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"From the horrific scenes of tombstoning, more and more people are using the iconic arch to make a viral sensation.

"This time a group have caused not only extreme danger, but also noise disturbance to beachgoers and fuel pollution to our pristine waters."