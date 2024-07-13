Video: Man Trying To Stop A Fight At Delhi Metro Station Ends Up Getting Slapped, Internet Reacts

The exact cause of the fight remains unclear.

The Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi Metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving people speechless. Now, another video has come to light from the Delhi Metro, which shows two to three people engaged in a fight after an argument at the token counter.

The clip, shared on Twitter by an account named 'Ghar Ke Kalesh', initially shows two men engaged in a fistfight over a dispute at the ticket counter. The chaotic melee involved slapping, shoving and punching while standing in the queue to get tokens. Another person, who was standing in a different line, tried to diffuse the situation, however, one of the men dragged him into the fight and slapped him from behind.

"Kalesh b/w two uncles inside Delhi metro over buying coins," the caption of the post read.

Take a look at the video below:

Kalesh b/w two uncles inside Delhi metro over buying coins

pic.twitter.com/0Zcy8dvrDs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 10, 2024

The exact cause of the fight remains unclear. The location of the metro station is also not known. However, on X, the video has gone viral. It has garnered over 1 million views and several comments.

"Blue shirt uncle is the reason why people dont intervene in fights to calm them down. Uncle proved it in just one video why we shouldn't intervene," wrote one user. "The fight was taking place only between two uncles. Why was the poor third uncle beaten?" commented another.

"Blue shirt man was actually defending him and got slapped," said a third user. "Security guard being a mere spectator instead of diffusing the situation," expressed a fourth user.

Also Read | Pakistani YouTuber's Song Condemning Girls' Education Sparks Outrage Online

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a video of people fighting in Delhi Metro has surfaced online. Last year, a similar video of two men inside the Delhi Metro throwing punches at each other while fellow passengers looked on also went viral.

Another video also surfaced that showed two backpack-wearing men engaged in an ugly fight inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. The men were also seen punching and trying to push each other away. The DMRC had reacted to the video, issuing a statement in which it urged commuters to "conduct themselves responsibly" while travelling in the Metro. It also said that flying squads regularly monitor such behaviour and warned of action against unruly passengers.