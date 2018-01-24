Video: Man Bites iPhone Battery. It Explodes Inches From His Face

Fortunately, even though the blast took place just inches away from the customer's face and in a crowded store, nobody was reported injured in the incident which took place on Friday. The name of the store where this happened has not been revealed in reports.
CCTV footage of the explosion was uploaded to Miaopai, a Chinese video sharing platform, on January 20, reports Taiwan News. It went viral after that. According to Channel News Asia, it has been viewed over 4.4 million times.
Watch the shocking video below:
Only a few days ago, a man was reported injured in Zurich, Switzerland, after his iPhone battery overheated and exploded.
