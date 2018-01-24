Video: Man Bites iPhone Battery. It Explodes Inches From His Face Thankfully, nobody was reported hurt

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT The battery exploded in a crowded store in China.



Fortunately, even though the blast took place just inches away from the customer's face and in a crowded store, nobody was reported injured in the incident which took place on Friday. The name of the store where this happened has not been revealed in reports.



CCTV footage of the explosion was uploaded to Miaopai, a Chinese video sharing platform, on January 20, reports



Watch the shocking video below:





Only a few days ago, a man was











Click for more





It may work to check the authenticity of gold, but biting down on an iPhone battery backfired very dangerously for one man in China. According to Channel News Asia , a man in Taipei, Taiwan, looking to replace his iPhone battery, received a shock when he went to a store and bit into a new battery - possibly to check whether it was genuine or not. CCTV footage from the store shows the battery exploding and going up in flames as soon as the man removes it from his mouth.Fortunately, even though the blast took place just inches away from the customer's face and in a crowded store, nobody was reported injured in the incident which took place on Friday. The name of the store where this happened has not been revealed in reports.CCTV footage of the explosion was uploaded to Miaopai, a Chinese video sharing platform, on January 20, reports Taiwan News . It went viral after that. According to Channel News Asia , it has been viewed over 4.4 million times.Watch the shocking video below:Only a few days ago, a man was reported injured in Zurich, Switzerland, after his iPhone battery overheated and exploded.Click for more trending news