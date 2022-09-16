Video: Little Girl's Reaction On Getting A Puppy As Gift From Parents Is So Wholesome

Watch this little girl's reaction on getting a puppy as gift

A little girl got the best surprise of her life from her parents when they gifted her an adorable puppy. In the video posted by an Instagram user, Jennifer Kvande, the little girl named, Breanna, who was least expecting to get a new furry friend, broke down into happy tears on receiving the gift from her parents.

In the now-viral video, Breanna can be seen talking to her parents totally unaware of what's in store for her. Her father can be seen gifting a stuffed toy at first which made her really happy, and in the next few seconds, her life changed for good. Her father handed over the dog to her and she could not believe her eyes at first and soon broke down in tears.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received several comments on social media. In the comments section, many have thanked Ms Kvande for sharing the adorable clip. A user commented, “I'm literally crying happy tears. This made my day.” Another user wrote, “Adorable daughter, wonderful dad and cutest baby.” “Made my day omg,” the third commented.

