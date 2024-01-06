Video: Indian Wedding Breaks Tradition With 'Silent Baraat', Internet Divided

The video has accumulated more than 19 million views and over 736,000 likes.

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs that involve a lot of rituals and themes and are incomplete without song, dance and of course a baraat. Social media is filled with such videos of people dancing at weddings, pre-wedding ceremonies and elaborate spectacles featuring diverse elements. Now, one such video of a not-so-typical baraat has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the groom's procession, known as the baraat in Hindi, with their headphones on dancing without any noise.

The video was shared by vlogger @sheffoodie on Instagram. "Never thought I'd be attending an Ae Dil hai Mushkil DJ party. Would you ever wish to be a part of such a party?" she wrote while sharing the video, referencing the silent disco of the 'Breakup song' used in the film.

The clip opens with a text insert that reads, "New age silent baraat". Throughout the video, people are seen dancing and enjoying themselves while wearing headphones.

The vlogger shared the video a few days ago. Since then, the post has accumulated more than 19 million views and over 736,000 likes. In the comments section, while some cheered for the innovative twist, others said that they were "not interested" in such kind of baraat.

"Dude... This is a nice idea... Other people will also not disturb," wrote one user. "Very good initiative," said another.

However, one user added, "That's so awkward for the viewers. Like I can visualise it 'ae pagal hain sab naach rahe bina gaane ke' [Are they mad? They're dancing without music]," while another said, "Not interested in this type of barat".

"Someone as wild as me will end up breaking the headphones," expressed another.

Meanwhile, earlier another video of a unique baraat had taken the internet by storm. One groom in Bengaluru decided to ditch the ceremonial horse and car and instead opted for an electric scooter. An Instagram page called Traaexplore Weddings shared the video and wrote, ''Baraat on Yulu bike. Bangalore.".

The video went viral in no time. It amassed more than 42,000 likes and several comments. While many Instagram users loved the eco-friendly and unique concept, some were not onboard citing traffic and nuisance. Others were simply amused and made jokes.