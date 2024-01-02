This Groom & His 'Baraat' Reached The Wedding Venue On Yulu Bikes, Video Goes Viral

All members of the wedding procession are seen riding bikes on the roads of Bengaluru

When we think about Indian weddings, we think about grand entries, loud music, lots of food, and glamorously styled brides and grooms. However, one groom in Bengaluru decided to ditch the ceremonial horse and car and instead opted for an electric scooter. A video of the groom and his 'baarat' reaching the wedding venue on Yulu bikes has gone viral on Instagram.

In the clip, all members of the wedding procession are seen riding bikes on the roads of Bengaluru. The enthusiastic 'baaratis' were also seen danced to the 'dhol' beats and enjoying themselves. An Instagram page called Traaexplore Weddings shared the video and wrote, ''Baraat on Yulu bike. Bangalore.''

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 42,000 likes and several comments. While many Instagram users loved the eco-friendly and unique concept, some were not onboard citing traffic and nuisance. Others were simply amused and made jokes.

One user wrote, ''Love this concept no animals hurt.'' Another commented, ''Definitely, it is the marriage of an engineer.'' A third said, ''What if the battery goes down.'' A fourth added, ''This will get good marketing for Yulu bikes.''

Notably, Yulu is a shared electric mobility startup that offers unique vehicles to customers for daily commute. ''Starting as a mission to eliminate traffic congestion in India, Yulu provides the safest commute solution through a user-friendly mobile app to enable sustainable commuting,'' a description of the Yulu app on Google Playstore reads.

''India is a country where the majority of the population cannot afford an expensive personal vehicle to commute with. In this scenario, shared bike services are not only an important means of mobility for underserved populations, but also a great source of earning for gig workers. A vast majority of people rely on public transportation, which may not be suitable for cutting through the traffic and reaching their destination on time. Small form-factor electric 2-wheelers like Yulu can help people get out of gridlock quickly. Further, the problem of pollution has forced many potential buyers to switch to electric two-wheelers,'' Yulu wrote in a blogpost.

In November last year, Yulu elevated chief financial officer (CFO) Anuj Tewari to the role of its newest cofounder.