Video: Husky Turns Aggressive, Attacks Man In Shocking Incident

A troubling video circulating online shows a husky attacking a man in a veterinary clinic. The CCTV footage, shared on X by @gharkekalesh, depicts the dog, initially appearing friendly, abruptly turning aggressive. While the location of the incident is unknown, the clip has sparked debate among viewers regarding the dog's actions.

The CCTV footage, dated February 11, 2025, shows two men relaxing on a sofa in the clinic, seemingly enjoying their time with the husky. They are seen petting and playing with the dog, even recording the interaction. At first, the husky appears happy and energetic, moving around the room and enjoying the attention.

In a sudden and shocking turn of events, the husky becomes aggressive and bites one of the men on the hand. Despite the unexpected attack, the man remains calm and tries to restrain the dog by gently holding it down. For a brief moment, the husky seems to settle, only to lunge again with even greater force.

The startled man struggles to fend off the dog as it continues its attack. After a tense struggle, he finally manages to push the husky outside the clinic. Visibly shaken, he clutches his injured hand, clearly in pain, while trying to regain his composure. What began as a lighthearted moment quickly spirals into a distressing ordeal, all within seconds.

Watch the video here:

Pet Dog attacks on a Guy who was Playing with the Dog inside Clinic

pic.twitter.com/PAZaXZRoqS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 14, 2025

The clip, which has garnered over 388,600 views on X, has sparked a heated debate among users. While some express sympathy for the man and question the husky's sudden aggression, others speculate that the dog may have been provoked or reacting to discomfort.

A user wrote on X, "That's unfortunate! Pet owners should always be cautious and understand their dog's behaviour to prevent such incidents. Hope the person is safe."

Another user commented, "That's why I always say, pet owners should cover pets mouth with the mouth guard, which has space for pets to breath properly and people around them will also feel safe around dogs."

"This guy is really brave, he just didn't panic at all. Real hero, the way he managed the situation," the third user wrote.