Video: Huge Bear Walks Into Shop In US, Strolls Out With Candies Leaving Cashier Stunned

The bear's entry was captured by the CCTV installed inside the convenience store. (Representational)

A video showing a bear entering a store in California and snacking on some candies has gone viral on social media. Nobody likes a bear inside the premises of their building, but the worker at 7-Eleven store in Olympic Valley was shocked to see the furry animal shoplifting candies from the store. The incident took place on September 6, according to Sacramento Bee, which added than less than a year ago, another bear had strolled in and found a hand sanitiser at the 7-Eleven.

The outlet quoted cashier Christopher Kinson as saying that he was working the night shift when he discovered the brown bear.

Watch the video below:

"It came in, sniffed around, then scooted out," he said. "Once it got the food that it wanted, it scooted right out the door."

The bear's entry was captured by the CCTV installed inside the convenience store. Mr Kinson said the footage didn't do justice and that the furry animal was actually "20% to 30% bigger in real life."

He was quoted as saying by People that the bear came back two-three times, to grab more snacks.

"I was scared initially, but they just want to eat. You always have to be careful though. We don't know how exactly they are thinking. Initially I was scared, but after 15, 20 seconds, I was fine," said the store clerk.

"It's funny. It's like it was purposely polite to take one candy bar at a time," Mr Kinson added.

After the bear's repeated trips, Mr Kinson decided to stop the animal's invasion so that the store doesn't become a source of its food. So, he blocked the door with a garbage bag and a mop.