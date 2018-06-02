Video: Heroic Teens Lift Overturned Car To Rescue Woman Trapped Inside

According to a post shared by Facebook user Rachel Vasquez on May 31, the Boise Black Knights, a competitive football team, was on their way back after winning the National Championship. That's when they noticed the accident on an Oregon highway and decided to help.
According to the Idaho Statesman, the team comprises mostly of 13 to 14-year-olds. They helped Alan and Margaret Hardman, both 65, of Winnemucca, Nevada, who escaped with some broken bones and bruises. Ms Hardman was driving her husband back after a medical procedure.
"I'll tell you what - I don't know how we would have done it without them," Alan Hardman told Idaho Statesman. "They didn't even hesitate."
The accident was most likely caused due to high-winds, police said according to Idaho Statesman.
Video of the rescue effort, filmed by Regan Magill, has left several people on Facebook thoroughly impressed.
"That's awesome. Got goosebumps while watching this," comments one Facebook user. "Heroes on and off the field," wrote another.
