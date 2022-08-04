Video: Giant Snake Wrapped Around Car - Real Or Fake?

According to fact-checking website Snopes, the snake seen in the video is just an installation in a zoo in China.

The sight of a snake can send shivers down the spine and make one run for life. But what if you come across a giant snake that has wrapped itself around a car? This viral video - not for the faint hearted - will surely give you 'Anaconda' vibes.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows a man pointing towards a vehicle with a huge snake wrapped around it. From a distance, the snake, due to massive size, seems to have partially lifted the van - but wait!

While many could be heard screaming in the background, the serpent is not seen moving in the clip. An user, meanwhile, pointed out that it's fake - due to the pattern on its body and its colour.

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 2 million views on Twitter.

"Good attempt but a failed one," said the user who doubted the authenticity of the video and labelled the snake as "fake".

Meanwhile, Twitter users chipped in with their speculations. This one commented on what would have happened to the driver.

Another user said that her six-year-old son has been watching this on loop. Here's what the child asked after that:

This user asked what a snake needs to eat to grow that big. "A humpback whale?"

Another vowed to never visit the place where the enormous snake belongs to.

Another opted for hibernation - if this turns out to be real. 

Meanwhile, there were a few who opted for the side that termed it fake. This one was quite confident that the video was definitely not real.

This one too refused to believe that the reptile was real.

FACT CHECK:

According to fact-checking website Snopes, the snake in the video is not real. The website claims the serpent is just an art installation in a zoo in China.

The video was shot at the Zhongnan Baicao Garden zoo and amusement park in the Zhejiang province of China. An Instagram page, NatureLife_Ok, shared a video of the installation from a different angle and it was quite obvious that it was merely an installation. In the clip, giant fake eggs were also seen as part of the installation.

So, did you fall for it?

