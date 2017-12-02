Elephant, Calf Enter Coimbatore House. No Food, They Leave. Watch

Watch the footage here
#WATCH: An elephant, along with an elephant calf, enters a house in Coimbatore's Periyanaickenpalayam in search of food, returns without causing any damage (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/GRxpq6CsDr— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2017
However, not all human-elephant encounters have been without violence as this one. India is home to the largest population of Asian elephants in the world. Unfortunately, at least 70% of those don't have a viable habitat. As a result, they often come face-to-face with humans in states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka. On average, 100 humans are killed every year in India. Elephants too have been killed, sometimes brutally, in the conflict. In a photo that went viral, a mother and baby elephant were set on fire and attacked by an angry mob in Bankura district of West Bengal. The photo titled "hell is here" by Biplab Hazra won him the wildlife photographer of the year award.
In another example, a Kerala man's movie-like stunt, for Facebook views, to climb an elephant's trunk landed him in the hospital.
