Video: Dog's Near-Death Experience On Railway Station Sparks Heated Debate On Pet Safety

The incident sparked online debates about pet responsibility, with some criticizing the owner, while others defended him for his efforts to save the dog.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Dog's Near-Death Experience On Railway Station Sparks Heated Debate On Pet Safety
The video shows a man rushing to catch his train with his dog in tow.

Owning and loving a pet is a rewarding experience, but with it comes the important responsibility of ensuring their safety and well-being. It is crucial for pet owners to be mindful of the potential dangers pets face, especially when they are outdoors. While many people take their pets everywhere, from markets to trains and planes, it is essential to consider not only the security of the pet but also the comfort of others who may not be at ease around animals. 

A recent incident involving a dog and owner missing the train dangerously at the platform went viral on social media, highlighting the consequences of neglecting this responsibility.

Watch the video:

The video shows a man rushing to catch his train with his dog in tow. In his hurry, the man was about to miss the train, while the dog struggled to jump due to either fear or the speed of the situation. Amid the chaos, the dog tragically fell off the platform and was nearly run over by the train. Onlookers held their breath, fearing the worst. 

However, reports later confirmed that the dog managed to crawl beneath the train to the other side, with both the dog and its owner miraculously safe.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The incident sparked a heated debate on social media, with the video quickly going viral and attracting widespread comments.

"Keep that person away from pets," wrote another user.

"People are unnecessarily trolling and abusing this man on social media. Brothers, everyone makes mistakes; anyway, he did not intentionally harm the dog. Rather, he also tried to save it. The man was about to miss his train; that is why he was in a hurry, and the dog could not jump due to speed or fear. Those who show sympathy towards the dog should sometimes show sympathy towards humans too," commented a user.

"I think the dog is safe, but the man must be in jail, commented a third user.

Show full article

