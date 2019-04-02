Video: Delhi Policewomen, IPS Officer Shake A Leg To Sapna Choudhary Song

Policewomen shake a leg to Sapna Choudhary's hit song.

In a rare light-hearted moment captured on camera, women police officers in Delhi grooved to a popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' during a recent event. On Saturday, March 30, the event called 'Suno Saheli' was organised for the South-West District Police under the aegis of All Women Sampark Sabha. During the event, as the popular Sapna Choudhary track began to play, some policewomen took to the stage and started dancing.

Soon, what started off with just three to four cops evolved into a mini dance party. A cop even pulled IPS officer Benita Mary Jaiker to the stage to shake a leg with them - which she sportingly did.

The video of their dance has been shared widely online. Watch it below:

महिलाओं को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए सुनो सहेली कार्यक्रम में जमकर नाचीं महिला आईपीएस बेनिता मैरी जेकर और महिला पुलिसकर्मी,सपना चौधरी के गाने पर डांस का ये वीडियो pic.twitter.com/2QSZI4cXtP — Mukesh singh sengar (@mukeshmukeshs) April 1, 2019

On Twitter, many applauded the video and praised Delhi Police.

Women empowerment👍👍.

Not less the men. — Mahant B R Singh . (@MahantBharatRa1) April 2, 2019

Delhi Police has got Chill! https://t.co/7tCnE5vg2s — ABHIJEET SINGH (@aksiiita06) April 1, 2019

Actor and dancer Sapna Choudhary shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss. In 2018, she was among the most-searched persons on Google.

