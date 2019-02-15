Video: Cruise Ship Destroys Mooring Points After Crashing Into Them

The video shows the ship lurching towards one mooring point and sinking it into the water.

A Norwegian cruise ship crashed into and destroyed two mooring points, a video posted on Twitter shows. The incident took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Monday. According to WFTV, the Norwegian Epic was navigating into the Port of San Juan with the help of two tug boats when high winds caused the ship to hit and damage two mooring points on the pier.

The video posted on Twitter shows the ship lurching towards one mooring point and sinking it into the water. It then continues towards the pier, sinking another mooring point.

"Prevailing winds caused the ship to veer towards the pier," Cruise Norwegian said in a tweet.

Today as Norwegian Epic was maneuvering into Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico with a local pilot on board & the help of two tug boats, prevailing winds caused the ship to veer towards the pier, damaging two mooring points at Pier 3 East. — Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) February 13, 2019

Watch the video below:

Photos posted on the microblogging site also show a gash on the ship's hull. "It's been one crazy ride. Some passengers were asking about ending their trip early & just flying back to the states from PR," wrote cruise passenger Cody Pennington while sharing a picture of the ship.

It should buff out pretty easy right. I'm onboard & it's been one crazy ride. Some passengers were asking about ending their trip early & just flying back to the states from PR. pic.twitter.com/Xwcg5jDirR — Cody Pennington (@codypenn26) February 13, 2019

Cruise Norwegian confirmed in a tweet that no injuries were reported after the incident, though some passengers were asked to disembark early.

In 2017, a 630-foot ferry crashed into a pier at the Port of Sansouci in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. A video of the incident went viral.